Many fans of Fortnite today may not remember it. However, before it became the top battle royale game, it had an entirely different face. Called Fortnite: Save the World, the game used to be a PvE paid version of Fortnite. However, as the popularity of battle royale games surged, Fortnite shifted its focus to its multiplayer game. Since then, it became clear that Epic Games would benefit more if they focused on the battle royale aspect of the game. They haven’t looked back ever since. Or have they?