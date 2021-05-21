newsbreak-logo
State confirms June 15 reopening with no capacity limits

By Dan McMenamin, Bay City News
Morgan Hill Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia will reopen on June 15 without any capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses or events, the state’s Health and Human Services secretary said Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom last month announced the expected June 15 reopening date, which state officials on Friday confirmed as Covid-19 case numbers and...

Washington Statethenorthernlight.com

Washington state set to fully reopen by June 30

Many public spaces in Washington state will be set to reopen to 100 percent capacity on June 30, governor Jay Inslee announced during a May 13 media conference. “This is a huge step forward,” Inslee said during the meeting, where he spoke without a mask for the first time in months. “It’s a new step forward in our fight against Covid-19.”
Public Healthnbcpalmsprings.com

No Capacity Limits, Physical Distancing: State Outlines End Of COVID Rules

With infections and hospitalizations dropping and vaccinations rising, California is on track to lift the bulk of its COVID-19 regulations on June 15, including a complete removal of capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary said Friday. Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state will...
Politicswnns.com

”Bridge Phase” Of Reopening Arrives Friday, With Increased Capacity Limits

Illinois remains on track to enter the “bridge phase” of reopening on Friday. That will mean increased capacity limits, generally up to 60-percent at most venues. The start of the bridge phase also starts the clock on a final countdown to Phase Five – a full statewide reopening with no capacity limits. State officials say people should continue to follow CDC guidelines on mask wearing and social distancing, both during the bridge phase and Phase Five.
BusinessWTVQ

Economy set for liftoff as final capacity limits end June 11: Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday the state’s emerging economy is set for liftoff as final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 will end Friday, June 11. Beshear said the proven effectiveness of vaccinations and expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds is allowing the commonwealth to...
Public Healthjtv.tv

Outdoor COVID Restrictions To End June 1; Indoor Capacity Limits Loosened

As previously announced, the ban on in-person work will end Monday, May 24. Conference, wedding and event spaces, now heavily limited in how many people can be present in person, will increase to 50 percent of capacity starting June 1. Casinos, now limited to 30 percent capacity, will also increase to 50 percent. Any other indoor businesses now limited to less than 50 percent, like gyms and entertainment/sports venues, will go to 50 percent.
Healthworkerscompensation.com

State of the States

Texas - With a vote of 116-24, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan presumption bill (HB 396) for registered nurses in the state. The bill would establish a rebuttable presumption for nurses who have been disabled or died from COVID on or after Feb 1, 2020. To be eligible, nurses must have been in direct contact with COVID patients or have been conducting duties relative to such. Nurses who refused the vaccine will not be included in the presumption. Employers will be allowed to rebut the presumption, but only if they can display evidence that activity outside of the workplace was a considerable factor. The bill will now move on to the upper chamber for consideration. If two-thirds of the Senate agree on the measure, it will come into immediate effect. If passed by a simple majority, the bill will take effect in September.
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

State due to drop social distancing limits in June

SACRAMENTO — California no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15, the state’s top health official said Friday. “We’re at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable...
Wisconsin Statewxpr.org

DHS Official: Herd Immunity May Come This Fall in Wisconsin

A key state health department leader is hedging on whether Wisconsin can attain COVID-19 herd immunity by mid-2021. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk has previously said that 70% of Wisconsin's population would need to be vaccinated to attain herd immunity and the state could reach that benchmark by July.