South O’Brien prepped for the May 10 Boys Conference Meet at Sioux Center by handing West Sioux a 194-208 War Eagle defeat May 6 at Primghar Golf & Country Club. “It was our final meet of the regular season and the guys came out ready to play’” observed Wolverine coach Heath Reichle. “I’ve been really happy with their effort and attitude all year and tonight was no exception.”Kaedon Louscher earned medalist honors for the first time in his career with a 45 and Josh Johannsen finished second with a 46. “It’s been a fun . . .