High School

Hilliard Darby High School

By Brenda Ribble
hilliardschools.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll seniors will receive one free parking pass in the packet they receive at graduation practice. A limited number of reduced rate graduation parking passes are available. They are on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no limit on how many a student can purchase. Student’s can purchase them in the main office during the school day for $3. Parking will be $5 at the Schottenstein Center without a pre-sale ticket. Payment is cash or check only (payable to Hilliard City Schools). Parents of students who are not in the building during the day, can come to door A1 and ring the doorbell. We will bring the tickets out to you.

