newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Here’s what Newark students say they need to recover from the pandemic

By Phil Elizabeth
todaynewspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Newark and nationwide, education officials are plotting a pandemic recovery of massive proportions. Due to an unprecedented infusion of federal funds, the Newark school district has received more than $100 million in relief money — and still more is on the way. The district is planning summer programs and tutoring to get students back on track, and officials recently surveyed community members to solicit more ideas.

todaynewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Education
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Work#Central High School#Weequahic High School#Community Schools#Education And Schools#High School Students#School Education#Charter Schools#Wbgo#Free Press#Science Park High School#North Star Academy#The Gem Project#Zoom#Academics Create#Newark News#Times Students#Trains Students#Education Officials#Summer Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

TCNJ students are working with NJ’s communities to break down vaccine barriers

Students and faculty at the College of New Jersey are trying to change the narrative and get people more comfortable with getting vaccinated. New Jersey has now given at least one shot to 70% of adult residents, with 3.87 million adults now fully vaccinated. New Jersey’s vaccination rate is outpacing other states. But vaccine hesitancy remains, particularly among some of the state’s minority communities. Now the School of Nursing, Health and Exercise Science at The College of New Jersey is trying to figure out why. The school has partnered with the New Jersey Public Health Association to figure out how to better get the word out about vaccinations to those residents.
Educationnjbmagazine.com

NJ Schools Will Be Required to Provide Full-Time, In-Person Instruction

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that Executive Order 175, which allowed school districts to provide remote instruction under certain circumstances during the 2020-2021 academic year, will expire at the end of the current school year. “Through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for...
Newark, NJessexnewsdaily.com

UCC, foundation to host free tech career panel for Newark youth

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation and the Arman Roy Foundation have teamed up to host a free TechSpark Career Panel on Friday, May 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Side Park for STEAM students in the city of Newark. The career panel will feature four professionals currently excelling in the technology field.
Educationccenterdispatch.com

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...