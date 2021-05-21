Here’s what Newark students say they need to recover from the pandemic
In Newark and nationwide, education officials are plotting a pandemic recovery of massive proportions. Due to an unprecedented infusion of federal funds, the Newark school district has received more than $100 million in relief money — and still more is on the way. The district is planning summer programs and tutoring to get students back on track, and officials recently surveyed community members to solicit more ideas.