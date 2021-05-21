newsbreak-logo
Skin Care

Pout By Lipsticknick Re-Opens Today in North Hollywood!

 1 day ago

Beauty lovers, the inclusive hot spot for your beauty needs Pout by Lipsticknick re-opens today in Studio City. After a year+ shutdown due to COVID restrictions, Pout is open for business. Pout is LA’s first inclusive beauty bar catering to all glam lovers. The beauty destination is back and better than ever, and to celebrate, they are offering 25% off all services through June 30th…just in time for PRIDE month! In addition to their signature menu of makeup services, like their most popular full glam look, “Painted”, Pout will continue to offer unique services from drag beauty to body painting, along with hair styling services.

