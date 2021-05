The mother of a murdered schoolgirl says she is considering legal action against journalist Martin Bashir after he took her daughter's clothes for DNA testing 30 years ago and never returned them.Michelle Hadaway says not having the clothing may have hindered her pursuing the Babes in the Wood killer in court and called for an apology from Mr Bashir.In an interview in The Sunday Times, Mr Bashir was asked about the potentially crucial piece of evidence and replied: "I may have lost it but I don't remember."Karen Hadaway and her friend Nicola Fellows were found sexually assaulted and strangled in...