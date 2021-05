India, home to more than one-sixth of the world’s population, is now engulfed by a health and social catastrophe that was both foreseeable and foreseen. Just in the past five days, India officially recorded 2 million new COVID-19 infections and 20,928 deaths. Since Monday, April 12, India’s COVID-19 cases have risen by 8.99 million, or more than 65 percent, bringing its total infections since the pandemic began to 22.6 million. During the same four-week period, the novel coronavirus killed 75,213 Indians, more people than it has killed in all but 11 countries throughout the entire pandemic.