MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Marlins, 7:10 PM

Friday, May 21, 2021 • 7:10 P.M. RHP Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.72) vs. RHP John Curtiss (2-1, 3.15) Two of three in Atlanta? We’ll take it. Losing in the ninth always burns, and the sweep was that close, but the Mets really threw a roster out there that had no business winning. In addition to the injury story line, the Mets schedule is about to swing in the other direction. Thanks to scheduled off days, rain, snow and COVID-19, the Mets have had a lot of off days since the start of the season. Today they start a stretch of 17 straight games without an off day.