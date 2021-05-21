newsbreak-logo
Clinton County, PA

Clinton County announces second round of CDBG small business grants

Cover picture for the articleLOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners have announced a second round of their Small Business Relief Grant Program in an effort to promote re-hiring, retaining existing jobs, and further stabilizing local businesses of all types. According to a Friday announcement, the county has $81,000 remaining in its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) program funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support local businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

