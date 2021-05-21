US Sports Betting Legislation Updates: Nebraska, Connecticut, South Dakota, Ohio, Washington
Once again, it has been a busy week for gambling legislation in the United States. Retail sports betting looks to be on the way in Nebraska as legislation heads to the desk of Governor Pete Ricketts. The Connecticut House has voted in favor of amended tribal gaming compacts that would allow tribes to offer sports betting and daily fantasy sports contests. This measure now goes to the Senate.www.vegasslotsonline.com