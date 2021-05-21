newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

US Sports Betting Legislation Updates: Nebraska, Connecticut, South Dakota, Ohio, Washington

By Andrew O’Malley
vegasslotsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, it has been a busy week for gambling legislation in the United States. Retail sports betting looks to be on the way in Nebraska as legislation heads to the desk of Governor Pete Ricketts. The Connecticut House has voted in favor of amended tribal gaming compacts that would allow tribes to offer sports betting and daily fantasy sports contests. This measure now goes to the Senate.

www.vegasslotsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Nebraska State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Washington, NE
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Washington, CT
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Ohio Lottery#State Lawmakers#Senate#Sportech#South Dakotans#Ohio Grocers Association#Connecticut House#Cleveland Browns#Haslam Group#Intralot#Nebraska Residents#Gambling Legislation#Legal Sports#Sports Teams#Online Sports#Legalizing Sports#In State College Teams#State Legislators#Online Gambling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 104.7

Where Does South Dakota Rank Among the Richest/Poorest States in America?

When it comes to the wealthiest places in America there are the haves and the have-nots and South Dakota is somewhere in between. The website 24/7WallStreet looked at median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, which found that the average American household earned $65,712. That figure typically predicts poverty rates, education levels, and home values.
Ohio Stateswiowanewssource.com

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Food SafetyPosted by
Hot 104.7

Popcorn Sold in South Dakota is Recalled

A popular snack food sold in South Dakota and 15 other states is being recalled because of a mix-up in packaging. Jolly Time Pop Corn out of Sioux City has issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's, which were sold in four-count units. According to the...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio’s vaccine lottery: If you want in, you will have to opt in

CINCINNATI — If you want in, you will have to opt-in. That significant change to Ohio's Vax-a-Million promotion was announced Monday at a statewide briefing by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery. Previously, Ohio residents didn't have to do anything to have a shot at the big...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
ESPN 99.1

South Dakota Is A Great State For Police Officers

Have you ever wanted to serve your community and make a real difference in some way? Well, one answer for realizing this aspiration is to become a police officer! But, what state offers the best circumstances to become a police officer? Which state is the top-notch state to make this dream become a reality?
Gamblingcardschat.com

Taylor Howard Ships MSPT South Dakota State Poker Championship

The $1,100 buy-in Mid-States Poker Tour South Dakota State Poker Championship attracted 585 players. But only one of them walked away with a six-figure payday, and that was Taylor Howard, a proud Iowa Hawkeyes fan who took down the event late Sunday night for $119,165. The tournament began May 14...
Nebraska Statemadison

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Washington Statesouthsoundbiz.com

Study: Washington Ranks Second Best State for Nurses

Washington state is the second-best state for nurses, according to a recent survey by personal finance website WalletHub. In light of the current pandemic crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses — particularly new graduates — pick a successful place to live and work. It did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to nursing job opportunities in each market.