Education

Adult Classes

sacballet.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClasses are now IN-PERSON. This page lists teen/adult classes only. If you are interested in classes for students age 3-18, our Fall term begins August 23, 2021 and will be published by the end of July. Check out our Summer Programs here. All skill levels are welcome!. Per class drop-in...

www.sacballet.org
Education
Lancaster, PAlbc.edu

The 6 Best Things About In-Class Adult Education on the Lancaster Campus

With so many options along the journey of getting a degree from Lancaster Bible College | Capital Seminary & Graduate School, it might be hard to decide which is the best choice for each student. Many have excelled in LBC | Capital’s in-class Adult Education program on the Lancaster campus—and wouldn’t have it any other way.
Movieseriereader.com

Filmmaking Class

Make a movie from beginning to end in this online self-paced class. Learn every stage of the filmmaking process including how to write a script, film, edit and share a movie. If you have a movie idea, this class is for you. Each lesson features a video recorded by filmmaker...
Politicswestsidenewsny.com

NYSOFA provides access to free classes for older adults

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) has partnered with The Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) and GetSetUp to offer 50,000 classes, featuring more than 300 different course options developed by and for older adults. The GetSetUp curriculum and community are designed to combat social isolation and promote independence through live, interactive classes and online connectivity with a community of more than 650,000 older adult learners from more than 160 countries around the globe. Additionally, all guides and instructors are retired educators/professionals/technologists, promoting economic empowerment, healthy lifestyles, and a purpose driven life. Instructors are trained to help older adults learn by doing, not just watching, and all learners are encouraged to become creators by leading their own interest groups.
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

Fifth-graders’ advice relevant to adults

This past week I shared some words of wisdom from an old farmer. Today I want to go to the other end of the age group to find what a class of fifth-grade students think is important in life. Several years back, a fifth-grade teacher from Garth School sent me an interesting letter. It was a busy day at school when the teacher asked her students to write a sentence or two about what they had learned. As I read their thoughts, I realized that what they had learned was something we as adults needed to learn as well. I will share a few with you.
Workoutscharlottesmartypants.com

Fitness Friday: Big Air Trampoline Park offers fitness classes for adults!

Big Air Trampoline Park is making it SO easy for parents to get some exercise while their kids are close by having a blast. It’s hard to find a bigger win-win situation than that! Big Air offers fitness classes for adults with on-site childcare – which in this scenario means a chance for kids to do one of their favorite things: jump!
Lynnwood, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation offering preschool, adult classes

Looking for some fun and engaging online preschool programs, as well as in-person adult classes? Lynnwood Parks and Recreation has you covered. Tiny Timbre begins 5/20 at 10:15-10:45 am. A once weekly live Zoom class with Teacher Kat accompanied by asynchronous learning opportunities posted in the BAND app. Pre Ballet...
Reading, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Adult education center opens in Berks

READING, Pa. | Alvernia University in Reading is now the new location for the I-LEAD Adult Education and HiSET Testing Center. "These two specific programs have been instrumental to ILEAD for many many years," said Angel Figueroa, from I-LEAD. "Unfortunately because of COVID, we have had to go into hibernation like many others."
Bernalillo, NMABQJournal

Tutors for students, adults are in high demand

Thank you for planning a coordinated series on literacy. Over the past five years, I have been working on the issue in a small way and may be able to provide a few insights. I would call your attention to two organizations that have been doing outstanding work on literacy for decades:
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Adult Education as an agent of social change

Throughout the ages, philosophers, scholars and concerned citizens alike have debated about the true purpose of education. In Pedagogy of Freedom, Paulo Freire (1995) vehemently calls for educators to accept the challenge of their profession as an agent of social change. He considers intervention in the world a necessity for both the student and the teacher and views education as the path to liberation. Freire argued that education could improve the human condition by counteracting the effects of a psychology of oppression and contributing to the process of humanization.
Charitiescoshoctonbeacontoday.com

Scholarships for adults announced

The Coshocton Foundation has announced its 2021 scholarships for adult, “non-traditional” students. Foundation executive director Bob Pell explained that the Coshocton Foundation awards more than 100 scholarships each year, most of which are designated for graduating high school seniors. In recent years, more adults are returning to college, and many have expressed a need for financial help.
Visual Artinsitebrazosvalley.com

The Arts Council is reopening its adult art class program

The Arts Council is reopening the Adult Art Class program to ensure art is accessible to people of all ages. Class description, costs, and sign-up sheets will be available soon. These Saturday classes will provide a plethora of activities and instruction in a variety of artistic endeavors, as follows:. Saturday,...
RelationshipsAustin American-Statesman

Daddy Days: Adult assembly discouraged

The boys love Legos, robots and STEM toys that require assembly. I wasn’t one for following the Lego instructions as a kid and had a more choose-your-own-structurally-unsound-architecture experience. I’ve been impressed to see the boys follow the instructions on their own and build creations that actually look like the item on the box. I bet that’s a nice feeling.
KidsWTOL-TV

Verify: Vaccinated adults and unvaccinated kids

Now that the CDC has relaxed mask guidelines, many people are confused about the best way to protect their family – especially families with young children that are not currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. 13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer Rick Schelhas in Muskegon asks us to Verify:. "Should...
SocietyPosted by
DFW Community News

Yarnigans (Adults)

Relax, express your creativity, and meet others with similar interests. Charitable and personal projects are welcome, some materials are supplied. Informal setting for adults of all abilities. This program is offered both virtually and with limited seating for in-person attendance. Registration is required for in-person attendance.
Kidsstardem.com

Surviving the return of adult children

It used to be that young people reaching adulthood could not wait to leave home and be on their own. And their parents longed for an empty nest and quieter lives. In July 2020, 52% of young adults resided with one or both of their parents, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of monthly Census Bureau data. Young people are spoiling their parents’ plans.