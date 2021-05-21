Editor’s Picks: 9 Vibrant Products To Put You In The Summer Spirit
Reenergize your spirits and your spaces this summer with goods full of life, movement and color. Bain De Soleil wallpaper and fabric | Pierre Frey, Joie De Vivre Collection. Inspired by a document from the archives of Maison Pierre Frey, BAIN DE SOLEIL reinterprets the striped canvas that transatlantic crossings have made indispensable. Its cheerful coloration obtained by a striped warping echoes the diffraction of light broken down into colored rays of light.aspiremetro.com