Editor’s Picks: 9 Vibrant Products To Put You In The Summer Spirit

Furniture designers may not get the same headlines and fame as the top clothing and handbag designers, but there are plenty of great names to check out. Furniture is the perfect opportunity for designers to let their creative side out, with no limits as to what is possible. Interior design is such a varied industry, with different people interested in diverse ideas. Designers can choose to be slick and trendy, or go for something totally unique and quirky. Looking at the work of some of the best female furniture designers ever could inspire other women to follow suit.