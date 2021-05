Just in time for the NBA Playoffs, Lamar Odom Reborn debuts for free today, May 20, on All Def’s YouTube channel. We expect the documentary may be a bit controversial since it’s about how the former Los Angeles Lakers star used psychedelic drugs to cure his drug addiction after a near-death experience a few years back — and the film’s director Zappy Zapolin is also Odom’s (and others’) self-described “psychedelic concierge to the stars.”