Public Health

Top 10 "Vaxication" Destinations, According to Kayak

By Theresa Gonzalez
Brit + Co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel is back on (yay!) but with restrictions. As we slowly ease back into tourist mode, we're closely tuning into where we can and can't go and the local rules of all possible destinations, which may be different from the U.S. To help narrow down our search, Kayak has rounded up the most-searched cities that are now open to vaccinated U.S. citizens. If you decide to hop a plane this summer, check them out but don't forget to pack your vax card and plenty of masks to keep everyone safe. Bon voyage!

