Here’s what Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who was taken in the fifth round (148th overall), had to say Saturday after his second rookie minicamp practice:. On playing defensive end and tackle: “Honestly, I’ve kind of been lining up all over the place. Playing a lot of different shades and techniques. I’m just trying to learn all of the information. Learn more than one spot. Try to be versatile and I’m just trying to get everything that I need to get down. I’ll line up where ever they want me to line up. I just excited to be here.”