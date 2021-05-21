Here's How Much Kit Harington Is Really Worth
Kit Harington was relatively unknown before his breakthrough role as Jon Snow on HBO's "Game of Thrones." That iconic role immediately captivated audiences, not only through the British actor's scruffy yet boyish charm, but also through his fully realized acting talent, which is pretty unheard of for such a newcomer. Nevertheless, Harington was able to show his on-screen prowess for eight seasons on the hit fantasy series, as well as in smaller projects, such as "Pompeii" and "How to Train Your Dragon 2," according to IMDB.www.nickiswift.com