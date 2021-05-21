newsbreak-logo
Former St. Paul police officer sentenced for kicking man being attacked by K-9

By Chao Xiong
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former St. Paul police officer was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for repeatedly kicking an innocent man who was being mauled by a police dog. Prosecutors and defense attorneys had issued a nonbinding joint-sentencing agreement stating that Brett Palkowitsch should receive no less than four years and no more than five in prison, but U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright sentenced him to a longer term.

