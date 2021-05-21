Former St. Paul police officer sentenced for kicking man being attacked by K-9
A former St. Paul police officer was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for repeatedly kicking an innocent man who was being mauled by a police dog. Prosecutors and defense attorneys had issued a nonbinding joint-sentencing agreement stating that Brett Palkowitsch should receive no less than four years and no more than five in prison, but U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright sentenced him to a longer term.www.startribune.com