It was Nicole Pyles' last home softball game of the season. The sophomore at Durham Hillside High School in North Carolina was standing near home plate with a bat on her shoulder when one of the umpires stopped the game. The umpire informed Pyles' coach that if the 16-year-old wanted to continue playing for her team, she would have to do something about her hair. The Black teen's hair—which was braided with beads and tied in a bun at the bottom of her neck—had become a focal point of the April 19 game after a coach on the opposing Jordan High School softball team claimed they couldn't see her jersey number, Pyles told CNN.