A section of I-684 in Westchester near Harrison is closed due to a serious crash. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

This story has been updated.

A stretch of I-684 has reopened after a serious crash.

The right lane on the southbound side in the area of I-287 in Harrison had been closed due to a motor vehicle crash with injuries that happened early Friday afternoon, May 21.

The vehicle was reportedly on fire.

