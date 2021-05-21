newsbreak-logo
Notes: Kirilloff, Dobnak return; injury news

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twins activated their No. 2 prospect, Alex Kirilloff, from the 10-day injured list on Friday and also recalled right-hander Randy Dobnak from Triple-A St. Paul to start against the Indians. Kirilloff, who missed the Twins’ last 16 games with a right wrist sprain, was hitting .214 with four home...

