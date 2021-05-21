Notes: Kirilloff, Dobnak return; injury news

The Twins plan to option Dobnak to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Despite inking a five-year extension with Minnesota in spring training, Dobnak didn't break camp as a member of the rotation and has struggled in a long-relief role, giving up 14 runs (13 earned) on 18 hits and three walks over 14.1 innings. The Twins will let Dobnak settle into a regular pitching schedule and get stretched out during his time in the minors, positioning him to be first in line for a call-up if Minnesota should require an extra arm in the rotation. Even if all five of Minnesota's starters stay healthy, Dobnak could still end up getting a look in the big-league rotation if Matt Shoemaker (7.83 ERA through five starts) can't right the ship.