Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
I-Rock 93.5
 1 day ago
Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

