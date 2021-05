KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Streelman knows he'll enjoy his Sunday in contention, no matter how many major champions he will have to compete with in the final round at the PGA Championship. Streelman is the 42-year-old long-time pro who finds himself fourth at the Ocean Course, three shots behind leader Phil Mickelson. Along with five-time major winner in Lefty, Streelman must get past Brooks Koepka in second and Louis Oosthuizen in third. Close behind Streelman and the past two U.S. Open winners in Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau. Streelman is ready for the challenge of it all, knowing he'll be happy whatever the result.