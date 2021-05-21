The Return of the USS Constitution

Back in action

The USS Constitution and all her glory was back on the open seas on Friday morning! The first time since 2019! Old Ironsides toured Boston Harbor stopping by Castle Island for a 21 Gun Salute!

Welcome Back! Open for public visitation Friday through Sunday 10-6!

Did you know?

The USS Constitution aka Old Ironsides is the world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat. She was launched in 1797, one of six original frigates authorized for construction by the Naval Act of 1794 and the third constructed.

The name “Constitution” was among ten names submitted to President George Washington by Secretary of War Timothy Pickering in March of 1795 for the frigates that were to be constructed.

Constitution is most noted for her actions during the War of 1812 against the United Kingdom, when she captured numerous merchant ships and defeated five British warships!

Image via USS Constitution on Instagram