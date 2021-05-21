What Bosses Really Think of Remote Workers

In my work as an executive coach, I have the opportunity to hear about a lot of different approaches to management – both from leaders and from the people who report to them. I hear about the approaches that people love (e.g. inspirational bosses, who take a genuine interest in their employees’ development), and styles that employees find aggravating (e.g. impatient or critical bosses with low emotional intelligence). Of all of the challenges that employees face with their bosses, the one that seems to be the most frustrating, is working for a micromanager.