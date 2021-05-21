newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What Bosses Really Think of Remote Workers

By Olga Khazan
Nextgov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s CEOs have a message for people who love working from home: Your happy days are numbered. Remote work is “suboptimal,” Jonathan Wasserstrum, the CEO of the New York commercial-real-estate company SquareFoot, told me. “I believe that work is better when most of the people are in the office most of the time together,” he said. As if to prove his point, at that moment our phone connection grew fuzzy, prompting him to sarcastically add, “Oh, because remote is so great, right?”

www.nextgov.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliette Kayyem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Workers#Agency Workers#Knowledge Workers#Executives And Managers#Money Managers#Squarefoot#Wall Street Journal#Wework#Washingtonian#Chinese#American#Uc Davis#Coda#Remote Workers#Bosses#Worker Productivity#In Office Workers#People#Co Workers#Call Center Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Career Development & AdviceWashington Technology

Effective remote work requires following these principles

Communication, focus and the right hires are among the keys to success. Government agencies, like other employers, have spent the last year adjusting to limitations imposed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Almost universally, this has forced agencies to rely heavily on remote work and delay talent acquisition, especially for on-site positions.
EconomyFast Company

Wrongheaded thinking about remote work and how teams can optimize for hybrid

As we move into this new paradigm of business post-pandemic, the hybrid workforce—where some team members work remote and some from the office—is our new reality. Yet today’s thinking about remote work is full of wrongheadedness and failed use cases rather than best practice. Many business leaders are still locked...
EconomyTechRepublic

The Great Resignation of 2021: Are 30% of workers really going to quit?

There is a pent-up demand for change among workers and managers need to spell out flexible work options ASAP, experts say. Masks and life via Zoom are not the only things people are leaving behind now that headlines about vaccination rates are replacing COVID-19 case numbers. People are ready to leave both pandemic restrictions and their current jobs behind in 2021, according to several surveys.
EconomyBaton Rouge Business Report

Managers uncertain if remote workers have same hustle

More than a year into America’s great work-from-home experiment, many companies have hailed it a success. So why do some bosses think remote workers aren’t as committed as office dwellers?. As The Wall Street Journal reports, recent remarks of numerous chief executives suggest the culture of workplace face time remains...
Labor Issuesworkerscompensation.com

What Do You Think: Was Workplace Incident 'a Major Contributing Cause' of Worker’s Pain?

Pierre, SD (WorkersCompensation.com) – What does it take for a worker to show that an injury experienced at work was “a major contributing cause” of his condition? That question came before South Dakota’s highest court recently, which pointed out that “a” and “the” mean different things. A worker for a construction company became aware that he had a back injury when he woke up one morning with “serious pain.” Due to the pain, the ...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

13 Clever Ways To Show Appreciation For Remote Workers

Companies across all industries have adopted telecommuting and work-from-home arrangements for their employees. Several of these businesses have become even more productive as a result. This paradigm change may mean that there may be fewer in-office workers when conditions permit them to return to work within an office. Remote workers...
TechnologyTechRepublic

Employers are watching remote workers and they're monitoring these activities

While many employers are tapping technologies to monitor workflows, a new report highlights potential drawbacks and even resentment among surveilled employees. Employers are increasingly using monitoring software to keep an eye on day-to-day operations. In fact, 75% of work conversations could be recorded and assessed by 2025, according to Gartner. On Thursday, ExpressVPN published the results of a recent survey highlighting workforce sentiments regarding telecommuting, employer monitoring software and more. While many employers are tapping these technologies to monitor workflows, the report highlights potential drawbacks and even resentment among surveilled employees.
TechnologyCFO.com

Cybersecurity Evolves to Handle Remote Workers

Audit, tax, and advisory firm Grant Thornton surveyed more than 250 CFOs in February 2021 and asked them to name the three biggest challenges facing their companies. Nearly half cited cybersecurity risks, and 30% said a remote workforce. The two are closely related. “The pandemic pushed almost all companies to...
JobsThrive Global

What To Do If Your Boss Is A Micromanager

In my work as an executive coach, I have the opportunity to hear about a lot of different approaches to management – both from leaders and from the people who report to them. I hear about the approaches that people love (e.g. inspirational bosses, who take a genuine interest in their employees’ development), and styles that employees find aggravating (e.g. impatient or critical bosses with low emotional intelligence). Of all of the challenges that employees face with their bosses, the one that seems to be the most frustrating, is working for a micromanager.
Restaurantsindianapublicmedia.org

Restaurants Are Struggling To Find Workers, But Is There Really A Shortage?

Noon Edition airs on Fridays at noon on WFIU. Restaurants that survived the pandemic now face another, unexpected challenge: finding enough workers to fully reopen. Many restaurant owners and some politicians believe businesses are competing with the federal government’s temporary $300 increase to unemployment benefits. While Indiana will allow these and other benefits to expire, some experts believe the problem is more sustained.
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

HR's reputation: what do employees really think of the people profession?

HR professionals know their worth within an organisation, but from the outside looking in, the people profession is often misunderstood. In the space of a few short weeks, the pandemic changed all of that. HR led the rest of the c-suite throughout lockdown announcements, furlough confusion and workforce management. This...
Economyallwork.space

The Remote Work Experience: What Perks Do Remote Employees Actually Want?

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, perks like on-site gyms, massages, and free food were popular. Now companies need to reimagine their benefits to better reflect the needs of remote employees. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all program to all employees, companies would benefit from offering bespoke perks. According to Statista, before the...
JobsFast Company

5 ways to bond with your boss when you’re both remote

During the pandemic, companies with teams that needed to fill roles have mostly had one option: hire and onboard remotely. Some companies took that opportunity to open their geographic parameters and hire new employees who didn’t live close enough to commute to the office when it reopened. And others made shifts to their policies so that employees could work from home full or part time.
Labor Issuesworkerscompensation.com

What Do You Think: Did Company Terminate Laborer 'Solely for' Workers' Comp Claim?

Montgomery, AL (WorkersCompensation.com) – When an employer-approved physician doesn’t release an employee to return to work, is it legitimate for the employer to terminated the employee for absenteeism? That question recently faced Alabama’s highest court following a worker’s injury and some less-than-positive email communication. A laborer for an aluminum company attempted to fix a hydraulic press that had become misaligned and wasn’t punching through metal. In ...
Career Development & AdviceThe Guardian

If the boss thinks you are working hard at home, you can carry on

Working from home has been all the rage mid-lockdowns, with more than a third of us at it last year. The pandemic has polarised views: some think it’s the future, others an aberration to be binned as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the majority of workers, who carried on going out to work right through the pandemic, just wish we’d stop banging on about it.
Cell PhonesItproportal

Remote workers had no choice but to break security best practices

Remote workers everywhere know they are not adhering completely to their organizations’ cybersecurity policies. However, many feel as if they have no choice, a new report from HP suggests. Analyzing the state of cybersecurity in the new, decentralized and distributed working environment, HP found that most remote workers use their...