When your dog starts scratching, do you scratch your head about what you need to do? Don’t worry – we know how to get rid of fleas on dogs!. When the weather starts to warm up, you and your dog are likely to start spending more time outside. While spending time outside with your pet is great, it does come with certain risks. What many pet parents hate most about summer is the increased risk for fleas. These tiny insects thrive in temperatures between 65°F and 80°F and they love high humidity levels. Once your dog becomes infested with fleas it can be very difficult to get rid of them. If your pooch becomes a furry host for these pests, here’s how to get rid of fleas on dogs.