Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Airport Tests Autonomous Luggage Vehicle

By Skip Descant
Government Technology
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-driving technology could take over the job of driving luggage movement vehicles at airports. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is experimenting with autonomous technology in the vehicles carrying luggage between the terminal and aircraft. One of the airport’s luggage-transporting vehicles — known as ground tugs — has been outfitted with...

