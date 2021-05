Come on down to Gardiner, for a celebration of the Wild West! Bring your camera, and dancing boots and help us raise money for veterans at this family fun event. The horses, mules, cowboys, and cowgirls race through town and up to the town of Jardine. There is plenty of opportunity for getting some great pictures. You can follow them up to the Jardine Land & Livestock Rodeo Grounds, where the real fun begins around 12 to1pm.