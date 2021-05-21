newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Borat Supplemental Reportings - Borat's American Lockdown Official Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this trailer for Borat's American Lockdown, a 40-minute reality show of Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) as he spends five days at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic with two conspiracy theorists. Borat's American Lockdown is one part of a multi-part special, Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, that features never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine premieres on May 25, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Footage#Amazon Prime Video#Conspiracy Theorists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesairows.com

'The Forever Purge' Drops Official Trailer

Buckle up, people. The Forever Purge is set to drop in theaters on July 2, which will wrap up the successful horror franchise from Jason Blum and Universal Pictures. Check out the trailer below. The film comes from director Everardo Gout, who has mostly worked in TV on series like...
TV & VideosPosted by
UPI News

Amazon will premiere new Borat footage May 25

May 20 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday that all new Borat footage would premiere on Amazon Prime on May 25. The streaming service released a trailer of never before released footage on April 15. The new footage will be called Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Official Trailer for Horror-Mystery FINDING OPHELIA

Experience a quixotic new nightmare when writer/director Stephen Rutterford’s horror-mystery Finding Ophelia premieres on digital this June. New York Advertising Executive William Edgar (Jimmy Levar) is mesmerized by a series of hypnotic dreams that blur the lines between fantasy and reality. His life is thrown into disarray when forced to...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix BLACK SUMMER Season 2

One of my favorite zombie shows is coming back with new episodes. Netflix has released this official trailer for BLACK SUMMER season 2 which premieres June 17th. Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate. Trackback from...
MoviesFirst Showing

A Writer Arrives in Tel Aviv in Eytan Fox's Film 'Sublet' Official Trailer

"Don't think it's too late for you." Greenwich Entertainment has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Sublet, from Israeli filmmaker Eytan Fox (Yossi & Jagger, Walk on Water, The Bubble). This originally premiered last year at the Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival & Vancouver Jewish Film Festival, and it also stopped by BFI Flare, after originally being set to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. In Sublet, a NY Times travel writer comes to Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy, and he meets a young man who becomes his local tour guide. The energy of the city and his relationship with Tomer bring him back to life. The film features two stellar performances – from the Tony award winner John Benjamin Hickey and a breakout role from Niv Nissim as Tomer. The small cast includes Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Peter Spears, and Tamir Ginsburg. This looks like a heartfelt, authentic look at the charm & beauty of Tel Aviv.
Video GamesIGN

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Official Trailer

The landmark survival horror video game series Resident Evil has shipped over 110 million copies worldwide. Popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield appear in this CG serialized drama, the first in series history! Don't miss this new epic entertainment on a scale more spectacular than ever before! Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness streams worldwide from July 8, 2021, only on Netflix.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen interrupted by Ali G & Borat while accepting Comedic Genius Award

Sacha Baron Cohen showcased the comedic genius that earned him the Comedic Genius Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night. The 49-year-old's acceptance speech began with him fully in character as Borat, who was then interrupted by Cohen's Ali G character. Finally, Cohen arrived as himself. He began his actual speech, and just when it seemed like all the hijinks were over, Bruno Gehard popped in.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Sweet Tooth Official Trailer: Gus's World Begins As Our World Ends

Set to hit the streaming service next month, Netflix released a new poster for its upcoming series adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth on Sunday highlighting Christian Convery's Gus and Nonso Anozie's Jepperd beginning Gus's journey as the old world ends. But with that poster came the promise of an official trailer for the following day- and this morning, they kept that promise. So take a moment to introduce yourselves to Gus- part deer, part boy- who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself (including ex-pro athlete Jepperd, who will become his protector, friend, and mentor) in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.
TV Serieslynxotic.com

Netflix’s “Lupin Part 2”: The Quest for Revenge is Iimminent: Official Trailer

Netflix’s French original series “Lupin” took Netflix subscribers by storm. Millions tuned in, voraciously binge-watching, including myself, furiously consuming the first season when the show debuted earlier this year. Part 1 ended as most shows do these days, leaving us wanting more with a nerve wracking cliffhanger, yet, rejoice streamers, we will not have to wait much longer to tune in to see Omar Sy as Assane Diop for Part 2.
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

Sony Pictures has released this official trailer for VENOM sequel, VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE. We missed you… so much. Sink your teeth into the new #Venom​: Let There Be Carnage trailer. Only in theaters September 24. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one...
Video GamesIGN

Lightracer: Ignition - Official Trailer

The sci-fi idle game, Lightracer: Ignition, is available now on iOS and Android. Check out the trailer. In Lightracer: Ignition all matter is slowly being torn apart by the expansion of the universe called the Big Rip. The players will decide the fate of all the civilizations who rely on their help in these trying times, and at the same time follow the story of their struggles during the twilight of the universe.
TV Seriesidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ shares the official trailer for thriller ‘Lisey’s Story’ ahead of June 4 premiere date

It has been a long time in the works, but we’re finally nearing the premiere date for the limited series Lisey’s Story from Stephen King. The series was first announced back in 2019. But it wasn’t until February of this year that we got a first-look image of the series. And then, in April, we learned that the show will premiere on Friday, June 4, 2021. Which leads us to today and we finally get the official trailer.
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for Lisey's Story [Video]

Apple has posted the official trailer for Lisey's Story, a new thriller coming to Apple TV+. Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.
MoviesIGN

Censor - Official Trailer

Check out the unsettling trailer for this upcoming film, Censor, starring Niamh Algar. When film censor Enid (Niamh Algar) discovers an eerie horror video that speaks directly to her sister's mysterious disappearance, she resolves to unravel the puzzle behind the film and its enigmatic director-a quest that will blur the lines between fiction and reality in terrifying ways. Censor, directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, arrives in theaters on June 11, 2021, and On Demand on June 18, 2021.
TV & Videosconventionscene.com

Snake Eyes Official Trailer

Every warrior has a beginning. Watch the NEW trailer for #SnakeEyes starring Henry Golding. Uncover the classified origin story only in theatres July 23. 🐍. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
Video GamesIGN

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins - Official Trailer

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested - even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
MoviesSHOOT Online

Kiss the Ground (Official Trailer)

Narrated and featuring Woody Harrelson, "Kiss the Ground," is an inspiring and groundbreaking documentary film that reveals the first viable solution to our climate crisis. "Kiss the Ground" reveals that, by regenerating the world’s soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. Using compelling graphics and visuals, along with striking NASA and NOAA footage, the film artfully illustrates how, by drawing down atmospheric carbon, soil is the missing piece of the climate puzzle.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

The Caligula Effect 2 Gets Second Official Trailer

Publisher FuRyu and developer Historia have shared the second official trailer for The Caligula Effect 2, their upcoming psychological-thriller adventure game. In case you missed it, you can find the previous character trailers for Bluffman here, Kudan here, Kranke here, Doctor here, Machina here, Pandora here, MU-kun here, and #QP here.