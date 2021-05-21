Borat Supplemental Reportings - Borat's American Lockdown Official Trailer

"Don't think it's too late for you." Greenwich Entertainment has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Sublet, from Israeli filmmaker Eytan Fox (Yossi & Jagger, Walk on Water, The Bubble). This originally premiered last year at the Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival & Vancouver Jewish Film Festival, and it also stopped by BFI Flare, after originally being set to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. In Sublet, a NY Times travel writer comes to Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy, and he meets a young man who becomes his local tour guide. The energy of the city and his relationship with Tomer bring him back to life. The film features two stellar performances – from the Tony award winner John Benjamin Hickey and a breakout role from Niv Nissim as Tomer. The small cast includes Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Peter Spears, and Tamir Ginsburg. This looks like a heartfelt, authentic look at the charm & beauty of Tel Aviv.