Borat Supplemental Reportings - Borat's American Lockdown Official Trailer
Take a look at this trailer for Borat's American Lockdown, a 40-minute reality show of Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) as he spends five days at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic with two conspiracy theorists. Borat's American Lockdown is one part of a multi-part special, Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, that features never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine premieres on May 25, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.www.ign.com