TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (1-0-1, 4 points) defeated San Diego Loyal 3-1 (0-3-0, 0 points) on Thursday evening at Cheney Stadium, continuing its unbeaten start to the 2021 USL Championship campaign. Carlos Anguiano opened the scoring right before halftime when he found the bottom right corner of the net off a feed from Issa Rayyan. San Diego’s Jack Metcalf hammered home a rebounded ball to tie the score early in the second half, but Alec Díaz finished a cross in the 51st minute to put Defiance up for good. Danny Robles added the exclamation point to the match in second-half stoppage time to put the game away and secure the victory.