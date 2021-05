James Harden has been out since April 7 with a hamstring injury, but with the postseason right around the corner, the former MVP is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets star guard plans on playing Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, so long as everything in pre-game warmups goes according to plan, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. This comes just a day after Harden was expected to be a game-time decision for Brooklyn's matchup with San Antonio.