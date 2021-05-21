newsbreak-logo
Palestine

The Clubhouse Room Where Israelis and Palestinians Are Actually Talking

By Dahlia Lithwick
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday morning, I heard a woman in Gaza painfully describe how her terrified child clings to her during Israeli strikes. That was followed shortly thereafter by an Israeli Jewish woman describing how her parents were killed in a terror attack as they drove home from a child’s birthday party years ago. On Thursday afternoon, I heard from a woman whose Palestinian Christian grandmother fled Haifa for Lebanon in 1948, and from the Jewish French son of Holocaust survivors, who had lived lives of gutting trauma. Later, I heard from an American Palestinian woman who talked about her trips to visit family in Palestine, where she faced multiple IDF checkpoints and searches and harassment unimaginable to most Americans.

