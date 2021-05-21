newsbreak-logo
Olivia Rodrigo Is Here to Stay

By Megan Reynolds
Jezebel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolutely: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour - There’s nothing worse than a massive build-up that just doesn’t live up to the hype. Olivia Rodrigo can sleep soundly knowing that that doesn’t describe her debut album, Sour. The Zoomer’s earnest lyricism about love lost, crippling beauty standards, social media hell holes, and hearty fuck yous has already prompted a stream of memes, with Millennials gushing over how her music brings them back to their teen years. But not all of Rodrigo’s tracks feel regressive: Anyone who has gone through a bitter breakup, who has scrolled Instagram and felt like shit afterward, who has felt like a piece of meat, can find something that resonates in Sour.

themuse.jezebel.com
MusicNewsTimes

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Petra Collins-Directed 'Good 4 U' Video

Olivia Rodrigo has a new song out called “Good 4 U,” released Friday, May 14th, with a video directed by Petra Collins. “Good 4 U” takes heavy inspiration from Paramore and other beloved pop-punk bands, with sarcasm-laden verses addressed at a former flame — “Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily/You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks” — that build to a loud, insanely fun chorus. In the video, Rodrigo plays the role of a high school cheerleader out for revenge. Think Jennifer’s Body crossed with Bring It On.
MusicBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Releases 'Good 4 U' Single: Stream It Now

Billboard's current cover star Olivia Rodrigo released her latest single "Good 4 U" on Friday (May 14). "Good 4 U" is the third single from her upcoming debut album Sour, which she will release May 21 following her breakout debut hit "Drivers License," which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her top 10 hit "Deja Vu."
Celebritieshollywoodhiccups.com

Olivia Rodrigo Gushes About Taylor Swift’s Congratulatory Note

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that she received a sweet and personal note from Taylor Swift congratulating her on the success of her debut single. The Teen Singer Who Went Viral For Her Debut Revealed That Taylor Swift Sent Her A Personal Note full Of Wisdom And Love. Speaking to Billboard,...
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo Makes “Saturday Night Live” Debut

After much anticipation, Olivia Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live performance debut, and she did not disappoint. Performing two of her three recently released singles on the May 15th episode hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia held nothing back, proving to all how incredible of a performer she is. Beginning with a heartfelt rendition of "drivers license," Olivia stunned fans during the bridge by letting her emotions guide each and every lyric. "Olivia Rodrigo is the greatest live female singer right now," tweeted one fan following the performance. "Don’t know what I was expecting but it was nothing as incredible as this SNL performance. She sounds just like she does on the record so effortlessly."
CelebritiesVulture

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up Her Own Misery Business In New ‘good 4 u’ Music Video

Everyone’s first break-up basically demands a combination of Paramore, Lorde, and director Takashi Miike’s 1999 horror movie Audition. Olivia Rodrigo’s got all that, plus a bag of SmartFood, in her new “good 4 u” music video, directed by Petra Collins, for the third single off the singer’s upcoming debut album SOUR after “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu.”
Celebritiesimdb.com

Taylor Swift Was Enchanted to (Finally) Meet Olivia Rodrigo, And Here's the Pic to Prove It

Olivia Rodrigo's wildest dreams finally came true! Undoubtedly, the High School Musical series star had the best day of anyone at the Brit Awards on Tuesday, May 11, when she met her superstar idol, Miss Taylor Swift, at long last. Olivia, 18, posted photographic evidence that proved today was a fairytale, sharing a black-and-white pic of herself and Taylor making silly faces at the award show. Taylor, in her Miu Miu two-piece, puckered up for the camera, while Olivia was seen sticking her tongue out for the historic moment. She captioned the Instagram post with four puppy dog eye emojis and wrote on her Insta Story, "brits were a dream. never wanna leave!!!" Can't blame...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo's New Album 'Sour' Piques Critics’ Eye

Nothing is holding back Olivia Rodrigo's success. Since January, her new music, 'Driver's License' has enticed the world with editors featuring her on the cover. Scriptwriters included the star as the subject of an SNL sketch, and the Brit Award organizers made her a performer in the show. Two more songs followed after such release, and then the Disney star finally dropped her debut album, 'Sour.'
Musicsoapoperaspy.com

Olivia Rodrigo Releases Her Debut Album And Fans Are Abuzz With The Taylor Swift Credit

Finally, the time that Olivia Rodrigo’s fans waited patiently for has faithfully arrived, and there’s more than just one thing to celebrate about the project. Remember when Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she’s the biggest Swiftie in the world? You may doubt it but the 18-year-old has proven time and time again how hardcore of a Swiftie she truly is. From cat-covered clothes to officially meeting and sharing a picture with Taylor Swift, she just might be the Taylor Swift “baby” Swifties have been waiting for.
Beauty & Fashionyounghollywood.com

Get Olivia Rodrigo's Effortless Beauty Routine!

Is there anything this young star can’t do? From starring in Disney+ hit series "High School Musical: The Muscial: The Series” to her first two singles, “driver’s license” and “déjà vu”, going viral all before and while she was 18, Olivia Rodrigo also has us fangirling over her skincare routine. After all, who doesn’t want that effortlessly flawless look? Rodrigo took toVogue’s Youtube channel to share her secrets.
Internetsharecaster.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ is making Millennials on Twitter feel like emotional teens

Olivia Rodrigo released her highly anticipated debut album, “Sour,” on Friday. Reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, particularly to Rodrigo’s emotional songwriting. Millennial jokes and memes about relating to the music are taking over Twitter. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories. Olivia Rodrigo’s talent for angsty, heartbroken lyrics is uniting Millennials...