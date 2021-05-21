Olivia Rodrigo Is Here to Stay

After much anticipation, Olivia Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live performance debut, and she did not disappoint. Performing two of her three recently released singles on the May 15th episode hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia held nothing back, proving to all how incredible of a performer she is. Beginning with a heartfelt rendition of "drivers license," Olivia stunned fans during the bridge by letting her emotions guide each and every lyric. "Olivia Rodrigo is the greatest live female singer right now," tweeted one fan following the performance. "Don’t know what I was expecting but it was nothing as incredible as this SNL performance. She sounds just like she does on the record so effortlessly."