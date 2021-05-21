Salomon's XT-RUSH Model is Equipped for Urban Exploration

Salomon has always been about fast and firm when it comes to the trails. Times are changing and people want more cushion, and dammit if HOKA isn’t going to be the only player in town. A shoe that will work for pretty much anyone at any distance, the Salomon Ultra Glide delivers a comfortable ride with great outsole grip and a good lockdown system. We were able to take the shoe on some Colorado trails with Courtney Dauwalter, who herself has already racked up hundreds of miles in the shoe and will be using it as her go-to ultra shoe for her 2021 races. Stack height 32/26, more roomy toe box than most Salomon shoes. Drops in July for $140. NOTE: Believe in the Run and Salomon worked together on a paid partnership for creative content around the Ultra Glide launch. However, all reviews are standalone. Luckily this was a great shoe to run in so we don’t have to rip it and make things awkward.