Happy Birthday Mr. T: Celebrating the ‘A-Team’ Star and Former Pro Wrestler’s 69th

George Lucas and his 77th birthday is putting us in a sentimental Friday kind of mood. Anyone up for a Skywalker party? Should we check in with Indiana Jones?. First, for this George Lucas fiesta, watch this and remember your heart beating loudly in your ears and all those goose bumps the magical first time you saw this beginning, preferably in a dark theater with an ice-cold Coke and a tub of buttered popcorn. To this day, we still want R2D2 to come live in our house. This is a Friday must.