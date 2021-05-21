Mets place Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter on injured list, call up Yennsy Diaz and Brandon Drury

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.