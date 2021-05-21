newsbreak-logo
Mets place Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter on injured list, call up Yennsy Diaz and Brandon Drury

By Chris McShane
Amazin' Avenue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets have placed first baseman Pete Alonso on the injured list with a right hand sprain and Tommy Hunter on the injured list with lower back pain. The team has called up right-handed pitcher Yennsy Diaz and infielder Brandon Drury to take their places on the active roster. And last but not least, the Mets activated Sam McWilliams from the COVID-related injured list and have designated left-handed pitcher Daniel Zamora for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

www.amazinavenue.com
