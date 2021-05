What happened on May 10 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 2013, the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers, 2-1, on an overtime goal by Mike Ribeiro, giving the Caps a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference Quarter-Finals series. What made this notable was that Ribeiro’s goal was the last one scored by the Capitals in this series and they were shut out in the last two games as the Rangers won the series in seven games.