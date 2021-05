A San Antonio mother was shot to death outside of her apartment complex this week in front of her three children as she was taking them to school, according to authorities. Samantha Lopez, 28, was found shot to death around 7:15 a.m. on Monday outside the M.C. Beldon Apartments, according to a preliminary police report, as was reported by local news station KSAT. Her three children — ages 2, 6 and 10 — were with her when she was gunned down. The children were not wounded in the incident.