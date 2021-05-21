newsbreak-logo
Audrey Nuna Debuts Music Video For “Top Again” Featuring SABA

By Jason McMahon
substreammagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Nuna, rising R&B artist and rapper, releases a liquid breakfast featuring ten original tracks including the critically acclaimed ‘Comic Sans’, ‘damn Right’, ‘Blossom’ and her latest single ‘Top Again’. (Video Below) “a liquid breakfast’ is a sign of my adolescence. It’s the soundtrack of my move from the suburbs...

substreammagazine.com
