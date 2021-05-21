newsbreak-logo
Belmont, MA

Belmont Human Rights Commission statement on unity

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belmont Human Rights Commission works to uphold the rights of all in Belmont, whether they be residents, students, employees, or visitors. Communities across the country are experiencing acts of violence and hate. Belmont is not immune. Our goal is to foster a community of respect and support. With contemporary life stressors of political polarization, social media effects, and isolation due to the pandemic, it is essential for us to consider purposeful and open-minded dialogue in our community as a way to build unity in our homes, schools, and neighborhoods. The BHRC encourages us to reconnect with each other and bear compassionate witness to the humanity of our neighbors, classmates, coworkers, and selves.

