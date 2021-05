One was enough as the 13th-seeded Marauders claimed their first sectional title since 2016 behind a four-hit complete game shut out from sophomore Ethan Stewart. Meigs (15-8) left two runners on base in each of the first two innings, but didn’t score the game-winning run until the fourth frame, taking advantage of two errors by Westfall (21-7). The Mustangs never made it past second base, with Stewart striking out 11 batters and walking none for the pitching win. Luke Blackburn pitched a complete game for the fourth-seeded hosts, striking out 10. Bailey Jones and Andrew Dodson had a hit apiece for the Maroon and Gold, with Jones scoring the lone run. Ashton Nunemaker led the Mustang offense with two hits in three chances.