It’s certainly been a testing few weeks for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip and the drama that surrounded the funeral. As she is currently heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child, Meghan was unable to fly to the UK to accompany her husband, who was facing his family for the time since their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was reported that Harry failed to heal the rift with many members of the royal family and flew back to Meghan in California as soon as he could. They are now focusing on the arrival of their daughter, who is thought to be due later this spring.