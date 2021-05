No one has ever mistaken me for a Bill Maher fan. His standup never really appealed, and I was one of those snowflakes who was deeply offended by his use of the N-word in 2017 and sided with Ben Affleck that Maher’s comments about Islam were more Islamophobic than “classical liberal.” But now, even though my memory isn’t short — I do know how to hold a grudge — this season of “Real Time with Bill Maher” hits all the right notes for me. I’ve been loving it.