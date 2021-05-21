Fantasy Football: Dynasty SuperFlex Rookie Draft

Rookie draft season is in full swing. I have already participated in several myself, so I thought it would be insightful to analyze one of them and apply any lessons learned to upcoming dynasty drafts. This is a full PPR Superflex league (meaning you can start two quarterbacks), which is one of the most fun formats in dynasty. Quarterbacks don’t really matter in 1QB dynasty leagues, where there is a readily available supply. In a Superflex league, franchise quarterbacks are a scarce resource to be coveted with the utmost value. As a result, they should dominate the first round of a draft like this, which they did. Below are the first two rounds of a four round draft.