newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Report ranks Illinois near bottom of nation on taxes

By Scot Bertram
Newsbug.info
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A new report found Illinois is among the worst states in the country when it comes to the tax burdens faced by businesses. The recent “Location Matters” study, published by the Tax Foundation, calculated and analyzed the tax costs of eight model firms in every state in the country. Researchers looked at a corporate headquarters, a research and development facility, a technology center, a data center, a shared services center, a distribution center, a capital-intensive manufacturer, and a labor-intensive manufacturer.

www.newsbug.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Corporate Income Taxes#Corporate Taxes#Sales Taxes#The Tax Foundation#Tax Rates#Tax Incentives#Capital Stock Taxes#Inventory Taxes#Gross Receipts Taxes#Tax Basis Matter#Corporations#Businesses#Country#Corporate Headquarters#Senior Policy Analyst#Newer Firms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Colorado StateMontrose Daily Press

Combined capital gains tax rate in Colorado to hit 48% under Biden plan

The combined state and federal capital gains tax rate in Colorado would rise from the current 28.4 percent to 48 percent under President Biden’s American Families Plan, according to a new study from the Tax Foundation. That increase, which would include federal, state and local taxes on financial gains from...
Illinois Statebondbuyer.com

Illinois looks to its own coffers to pay off MLF loan

Illinois will dip into its growing pot of tax revenues to pay off the remaining $2.175 billion of outstanding debt borrowed through the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility to manage last year’s COVID-19 tax blows. The Treasury Department’s interim guidance, released May 10, barring debt repayment as an eligible use...
Public HealthKPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois has nearly empty rainy day fund amid pandemic

(The Center Square) – While numerous states tried to deal with budget gaps by tapping into rainy day funds, Illinois did not have that luxury. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, the total amount set aside in state rainy day funds fell for the first time since the Great Recession. State rainy day funds nationwide had a balance of $71.6 billion in fiscal year 2020, an amount second only to the pre-pandemic record-setting total of $78.7 billion.
Income TaxPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States Collecting the Most Income Tax Per Person

When the U.S. hunkered down in 2020 because of the pandemic, it wasn’t just retail sales that suffered a major blow. States also saw overall tax revenues decline. The Tax Foundation reports state tax collections dropped 5.5 percent nationwide in FY 2020, driven mostly by a “dismal” final quarter (April through June).  State tax revenues […]
Illinois StateMadison County Record

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

(Editor's Note: This article was published first at Illinois Policy Institute). Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Economycarolinajournal.com

Report: N.C. ranks 5th nationally in economic competitiveness

North Carolina is among the top five states in the nation on metrics such as tax rates, size of state government, and income transfer programs, according to a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council. Only four states — Utah, Florida, Oklahoma, and Wyoming — came in ahead of...
Illinois State959theriver.com

Today Is The Tax Deadline In Illinois

It’s tax day in Illinois. Today is the deadline for Illinois’ Earned Income Tax Credit. The Illinois Department of Revenue reports that more than 13-thousand Illinoisans claimed the federal tax credit last year, but failed to claim the state’s version.
Lincoln, NEYankton Daily Press

Lincoln Report: Tax Measures Advance

Legislative bills proposing to decrease the corporate income tax rate and phase-out the income tax on social security benefits both received second-round approval this past week after amendments were added to require the Legislature to revisit these issues prior to full implementation. This would allow a future Legislature to determine whether revenue is sufficient at that time to carry out the Legislature’s intent.
EconomyLifehacker

These 12 States Are Ending the Extra $300 Per Week in Unemployment Benefits

Citing labor shortages, twelve Republican-led states have announced that they’re opting out of the federal government’s unemployment assistance program, which includes a top-up of $300 per week on state employment benefits. Here’s a look at which states are ending the payments, and when they’ll get cut off. Which states are...
Economythecentersquare.com

Red states rejecting federal unemployment benefits, citing mass job openings

(The Center Square) – A series of red states around the country are turning away federal supplemental funding for unemployment benefits, saying it is hurting their state economies and encouraging potential workers to stay home rather than return to the workforce. Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday the state...
PoliticsKankakee Daily Journal

Lawmakers consider lowering trailer license fee

SPRINGFIELD – In 2019, the fee for licensing a small trailer in Illinois jumped from $18 to $118. Lawmakers are now looking for a solution to lower that fee without causing major drops in infrastructure funding. The $100 fee increase was included in Gov. JB Pritzker’s 2019 Rebuild Illinois capital...
Illinois Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois ranked 25th best on taxpayers’ return on investment

Illinois finished 25th in a new study by the WalletHub website on whether residents of the 50 states are getting the most bang for the buck for their tax dollars. The analysis, which noted that the taxpayer return on investment (ROI) is not uniform across the country, assigned each state a rank for total taxes paid per capita and an overall government services rank. From that information, WalletHub ranked each state on how efficient it was in spending state taxpayer revenue.
Michigan Statethecentersquare.com

ALEC economic ranking places Michigan 16th in nation

(The Center Square) – A ranking of economic freedom across all 50 states places Michigan 16th in the nation for its overall economic outlook. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC)’s Rich States, Poor States: State Economic Competitiveness Index uses 15 equally weighted policy variables and trends from past decades to rank states.
Minnesota Stateminnesotareformer.com

Minnesota’s income tax system among the nation’s most progressive, report says

Minnesota has one of the nation’s most progressive income tax systems, according to a new report from the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence. The report assessed 2018 income tax rates by income bracket and filing status for 41 states and Washington D.C. It ranked Minnesota in the top five most progressive systems in a comparison of tax rates for people earning $20,000 or at least $150,000.
Income TaxPosted by
GOBankingRates

Americans in These 5 States Have the Lowest Tax Bills, Study Finds

With all of the other expenses you face, the size of your paycheck after taxes can be especially frustrating. However, that bite can be considerably larger or smaller when you’re living in a state with differing tax policies, found a new study by GOBankingRates. The study honed in on three different tax categories that will vary from state to state: income taxes, property taxes and sales taxes. After determining what the average resident of that state would wind up paying for each over the course of the year, the states were then ranked based on their residents’ estimated tax bills.
EconomyUnion Leader

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro: Granite State families need property tax relief

EACH AND EVERY DAY, my colleagues and I hear about how New Hampshire’s high property taxes are an unsustainable burden on hardworking Granite Staters. According to a recent report from US News and WalletHub, New Hampshire has the third-highest property tax rates in the country. For young workers and families looking to move to the Granite State, these prohibitively high tax rates act as a major deterrent. Particularly as we continue to face workforce shortages in sectors like health care, advanced manufacturing, technology, trades, and automotives, we need to be breaking down the barriers to entry for the emerging workforce.