Report ranks Illinois near bottom of nation on taxes

With all of the other expenses you face, the size of your paycheck after taxes can be especially frustrating. However, that bite can be considerably larger or smaller when you’re living in a state with differing tax policies, found a new study by GOBankingRates. The study honed in on three different tax categories that will vary from state to state: income taxes, property taxes and sales taxes. After determining what the average resident of that state would wind up paying for each over the course of the year, the states were then ranked based on their residents’ estimated tax bills.