newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus Demo Impressions: Some of the Best Action-RPG Combat in Years

By Brent Middleton
goombastomp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco Studios continues to surprise. Well-regarded for their longstanding fighting game series above all else, their last attempt at a new IP with 2019’s Code Vein didn’t quite hit the mark so many had hoped it would. Scarlet Nexus is the studio’s latest crack at creating a brand new franchise, and if the Xbox demo is any indication, they may have finally struck gold.

goombastomp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One S#Xbox Series X#Gameplay#Supernatural Powers#Bandai Namco Studios#Osf#Old Bones#Scarlet Nexus#Ui#Ost#Combat#Playstation Systems#Cutscenes#Monsters#Protagonist#Actual Load Screens#Basic Combos#Horrible Mutant Creatures#Brand#Aesthetics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesIGN

Scarlet Nexus - The Final Preview

Bandai Namco's psychokinectically powered action-RPG is fast approaching, and we've got about fours worth of hands-on impressions to share. Here is the final preview and our reaction to Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is developed by Bandai Namco, directed by Kenji Anabuki, and produced by Keita Iizuka, both of whom have previously worked on the Tales series. It features two playable protagonists, Yuito and Kasane, who are members of the OSF (Others Suppression Force), an organization of super powered soldiers who do battle against monsters known as Others. The game is an action RPG that combines fast paced action with deep RPG mechanics that allow you customize your character and deepen your relationships with your party members to aid you in battle. Check out this video for our Scarlet Nexus reaction, and keep an eye out for the game when it becomes available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on June 25, 2021.
Video GamesGamespot

Sony Reveals How PS5's DualSense Controller Works With Ratchet & Clank, Returnal, Scarlet Nexus, And More

One of the most exciting and innovative elements of the PlayStation 5 is the DualSense controller, which has haptic feedback that allows for all manner of possibilities. Following the announcement of two new PS5 DualSense controller colors, Sony has now announced how the DualSense controller will be used to provide unique experiences in a number of upcoming games, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Subnautica: Below Zero, GhostWire: Tokyo, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Scarlet Nexus is doing with its futuristic cityscape what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t

The best combat systems flow like water. There's perfect pacing throughout the heat of battle, with the player jumping back and forth between offensive action, defensive positioning, and everything in between. Action games really succeed when they empower the player, while never letting enemies become tiresome bullet sponges, so you don’t feel like you’re whacking your head against a brick wall. Scarlet Nexus absolutely nails this power balance between abnormal abilities and enemies that can take a beating.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Scarlet Nexus Hands-on Preview: From under the radar to counting down the days

I’m going to be completely honest here and say that Scarlet Nexus wasn’t initially on my radar, despite ticking all of the boxes for a game that I would be interested in. For whatever reason, it just wasn’t drawing my attention much, and I wasn’t initially planning on playing at all, let alone previewing. After being given the chance to take an early look at the game though, I’m incredibly glad I did, because Scarlet Nexus has a ton of potential and is one to keep an eye on. I wasn’t before, but I certainly am now.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Oddventure RPG smashes Kickstarter goal and puts out a Linux demo

Oddventure is a crazy turn-based RPG about the misadventures of Charlie, a girl trapped in a cursed fairy-tale world. We previously covered the launch of the Kickstarter, which at the time did not have a Linux build of the demo available. After asking the developer, they promptly put one up. As it turns out, it's using the open source Godot Engine too which we weren't aware of before! Wonderful to see more excellent looking games use it.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Scarlet Nexus Playable Demo to Launch This Month on Consoles

A Scarlet Nexus playable demo will be made available later this month on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Bandai Namco confirmed today. The playable demo, which will include both of the campaigns until the first major encounter, will be made available on Xbox consoles on May 21st, 2021. The demo will make its way onto the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 one week later, on May 28th.
ComicsPosted by
Latin Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Anime Adaptation Premieres July 1, Game Adaptation On June 25

"Scarlet Nexus," an upcoming action RPG by Bandai Namco Entertainment will be getting its game release on June 25 and an anime adaptation on July 1. The story is set in a near-future dystopian universe in which mankind creates technologies and societies based on compounds found in human brains. Humans are also endowed with extrasensory abilities as a result of these substances.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Scarlet Nexus revels in the thrill of the fight | Hands-on preview

More often than not, the defining factor in an ARPG that makes it stand out is its combat. Nier Automata, Devil May Cry, Darksiders, Dark Souls. There are tons out there that all offer a different take on the genre. Scarlet Nexus is an upcoming ARPG from Bandai Namco, and after spending a fair amount of time with it, the combat is yet another example of how to make encounters with the enemy a thrill every step of the way. It features an original concept with inspiration straight from the likes of Akira. It oozes style, but has plenty of substance to keep players engaged.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Scarlet Nexus, Life Is Strange: True Colors Reveal PS5 Controller Features

Sony’s promoting the PlayStation 5 controller hard today. Along with the announcement that two new colours will be joining the platform’s product portfolio, the firm has also invited a half-dozen developers onto the PS Blog in order to talk about how they’re leveraging the hardware. Much of this we already knew – like how all Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s weapons will “feel” different – but there’s some new information in the article as well.
ComicsAnime News Network

Scarlet Nexus Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Main Staff, July 1 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more of the voice cast, the main staff, and the July 1 premiere for the anime. Funimation is streaming an English-subtitled version of the video.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Scarlet Nexus is a 'brain punk' action game with some freakish monsters

What if monsters were a kind of weather? That is the question Scarlet Nexus asks, in the form of an anime hack 'n' slash featuring swords and psychic powers. In this future, wub wub music gives way to smooth jazz as you control a crowd of militarised teens who struggle to flirt effectively, yet are entrusted with the future of humanity. Think Nier combat with a Persona 5 palette and some light friendship management. I had the chance to play the opening hours as one of its two playable protagonists (startled boy swordsman Yuito or straight-to-business mind ninja Kasane). I chose Yuito, because he too seemed not to know what was going on around him at any given moment.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Adventure RPG ‘Gnosia’ To Get PC Release Later This Year

Playism announced that the Petit Depot-developed adventure RPG Gnosia will launch on PC-via Steam later in 2021, after being exclusive on Nintendo Switch since March 2021. The PC version will be similar to the Switch version of the game. Gnosia is a mystery about Gnosia, who is pretending to be...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Science Fiction RPG ‘Gnosia’ Heads to PC Later This Year

Publisher Playism in collaboration with video game developer Petit Depotto originally launched Gnosia on Playstation Vita in 2019 in Japan and on the Nintendo Switch in April 2020 and finally, worldwide in March 2021. Fans of the game will finally have the opportunity to play through the enticing, fun and unique story of Gnosia on PC later this year. Although the exact release date has not been set, the release on PC has been confirmed for anticipating fans. The current price tag is USD$24.99 and the game will be available via the Steam Store. Furthermore, the developers have ensured that the game will support English, Japanese and simplied Chinese langauge options. Gnosia is not demanding on PC at all, simply requiring an Intel Core i5 Processor and above.