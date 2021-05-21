Scarlet Nexus Demo Impressions: Some of the Best Action-RPG Combat in Years

Bandai Namco's psychokinectically powered action-RPG is fast approaching, and we've got about fours worth of hands-on impressions to share. Here is the final preview and our reaction to Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is developed by Bandai Namco, directed by Kenji Anabuki, and produced by Keita Iizuka, both of whom have previously worked on the Tales series. It features two playable protagonists, Yuito and Kasane, who are members of the OSF (Others Suppression Force), an organization of super powered soldiers who do battle against monsters known as Others. The game is an action RPG that combines fast paced action with deep RPG mechanics that allow you customize your character and deepen your relationships with your party members to aid you in battle. Check out this video for our Scarlet Nexus reaction, and keep an eye out for the game when it becomes available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on June 25, 2021.