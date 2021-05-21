Blackpool through to League One play-off final after 3-3 draw with Oxford

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBlackpool completed a 6-3 aggregate victory over Oxford in their Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final following a thrilling 3-3 draw in the second leg. Cushioned by a 3-0 lead from the first leg, Blackpool booked a return to Wembley for the first time since their 2017 League Two play-off win over Exeter. Goals from Elliot Embleton, Kenny Dougall and top scorer Jerry Yates secured a May 30 date against Lincoln or Sunderland, who meet at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

