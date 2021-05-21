Blackpool through to League One play-off final after 3-3 draw with Oxford

Manchester City have booked their place in the Champions League following Tuesday night’s commanding victory over Paris Saint-Germain.And Pep Guardiola’s side will be joined in Istanbul by Chelsea after they came out on top at Stamford Bridge.It promises to be another intriguing final in Europe’s most prestigious competition, with City bidding for their first ever title and Chelsea looking to add to their tally.Here’s everything you need to know.When is it?The final will be played on Saturday 29 May. An exact kick-off time has not yet been confirmed, but 8pm GMT is most likely.How can I watch it?The game...