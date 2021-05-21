newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp claims City would not have won title faced with Liverpool injuries

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant not even Manchester City would have won the league this season had they had to deal with the injury crisis he has endured. Klopp lost influential centre-back Virgil Van Dijk to a season-ending knee injury five matches into the Premier League campaign, before partner Joe Gomez joined him on the sidelines three weeks later and, in January, Joel Matip – the one remaining senior central defender – became the third long-term absentee.

Ozan Kabak
Jordan Henderson
Jurgen Klopp
#Liverpool#German#The Champions League#The Europa League#Thiago6#Crystal Palace#Manchester City#The League#Football Team#Senior Central Defender#Partner Joe Gomez#Defence#January
