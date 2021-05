At the start of the 2020-21 season, few would have predicted that Leicester Tigers would be in genuine contention for a major European trophy. Rock bottom of the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership, Leicester were only spared relegation last season because of Saracen’s mammoth points deductions for breaking salary cap rules. If not for that, one of the most successful clubs in English rugby history would now be competing in the Championship – travelling away to the likes of Cornish Pirates and Jersey Reds.