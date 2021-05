Katie Clark’s passion for her professional career path is rooted in something, or rather someone, personal — her younger sister, Meredith Lawler. Clark, a special education teacher at Bedford Primary School in Bedford County, said she was inspired to pursue teaching by Meredith, who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome — a rare chromosomal disorder that is caused by a missing piece of chromosome four. The disorder causes multiple disabilities, Clark said, and Meredith — now 31 years old — has never walked, communicated or eaten on her own.